Sneakers have become a cult fashion statement – King Kicks

Modern sneaker culture began in the 1990s with the rise of brands like Air Jordan and Nike. Since then, it has become a pivotal part of many different subcultures worldwide, especially in minority and Black communities. Sneakers are still on the rise and are one of the most stylish options you can find for everyday wear.

The sneakers market was worth about $100 billion as of 2019, and that number is only expected to grow. Estimates show that the resale market alone could reach $30 billion by 2030. This is due to the high investment that sneaker enthusiasts have in the culture. The average sneakerhead owns approximately 17 pairs of sneakers.

That’s an impressive number, given that many of them are expensive, and collectible pairs can be difficult to find. While some people hide their sneakers on a display rack in their homes, it’s becoming much more popular to incorporate them into everyday wear. This is especially true as the fashion industry evolves and has begun marketing colorful, exciting sneakers to attract women.

Just because sneakers were in mint condition when you got them doesn’t mean you can’t wear them and show them off to people on the street. As celebrities and influencers continue to become invested in the sneaker trend, more and more people from younger generations will become invested in having their own collection of sneakers.

The best place to buy and sell sneakers is King Kicks. They carry the top brands like Air Jordan, Nike, Adidas, and Off-White in various hard to find styles and colors. They have hundreds of different shoes to choose from at various prices that make them accessible to any sneakerhead. If you’re not completely sold on a pair of sneakers, you can access a 360-degree view of the shoes before purchasing.

Customers who don’t live in the United States don’t have to worry. King Kicks knows that sneakers are attracting buyers worldwide, so they ship quickly to all of their customers. You can even buy shoes from their app, which will notify you about the newest available shoes and deals, so you never miss out on your next pair.

Sneakers are the way of the future, and they’re on the rise globally. If you’re interested in getting in on the trend, King Kicks is your number one place to start

