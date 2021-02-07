Singer Harrysong set to marry, for the second time

Kindly Share This Story:

Singer, Tare Okiri, also known as Harrysong has taken to social media to announce his forthcoming wedding.

Announcing the news via his Instagram handle, Harrysong who also shared a photo of himself and his fiancée, Alexer Peres Gopa wrote: “all shades of beauty, I got it right this time”.

Harrysong was once married to former beauty queen, Harriet Edide also known as Finiee in 2016 and both parties agreed to keep it under wraps to avoid a distraction in the former’s rising career at the time.

The low key bride price payment ceremony took place at the prime of Harrysong’s career (shortly after he released Reggae Blues in 2015), in Odi village, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State where only three family members of the crooner and his closest friend, Dezign were present.

During the ceremony, Harrysong instructed his childhood friend, Dezign to make sure no photographs were taken to avoid appearing on social media for fear of losing his female fans at a crucial moment in his career.

Both Harrysong and Finnie’s dream of holding a society wedding much later in the future was cut short after they both discovered they were sickle cell carriers (they were both AS).

The marriage was called off and the bride price was returned to the Okiri family quietly in 2017. This clearly explains Harrysong’s excitement when he wrote in his caption, “I got it right this time”.

The event is billed for March 27 in Warri, Delta State with a Church ceremony to be presided over by Harrysong’s spiritual father, Reverend OK Martins at Church of God Mission – Praise Center at Jakpa Junction, Warri, Delta State. Reception follows at KFT Event Center, Ekpan Link Road, Warri.

