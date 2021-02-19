Siemens Energy Nigeria appoints Seun Suleiman as Managing Director

Kindly Share This Story:

Siemens Energy, a leading energy technology company focused on energizing society and accelerating decarbonization, has announced the appointment of Seun Suleiman as Managing Director.

Seun joined Siemens Energy in 2014, bringing over 15 years’ experience and deep expertise in the private sector across Europe and West Africa.

As an accomplished business strategist and success driven leader with strong business acumen, he has been a core member of the executive management team at Siemens Energy serving in roles as Sales Director West Africa – Service Distributed Generation Oil & Gas and Vice President Service & Digital. Prior to this, Seun also held various functional and managerial positions with ABB Ltd UK, ABBNG Nigeria, Schneider Electric Nigeria and Dresser-Rand Nigeria Ltd.

He is vastly experienced in establishing Operational Excellence with specific competence in the Power, Oil & Gas sector and holds a First degree in Mechanical Engineering from University of Ilorin, a masters in Oil & Gas Engineering from University of Aberdeen; a Certificate in Project Management from Oxford University and recently an Executive Postgraduate Program in Advanced Management from ESMT Berlin. Over the years, in various capacities, Seun has stood out as a professional with talent in sales, marketing, business development, project management and operations management.

As Managing Director of Siemens Energy Nigeria, he will be responsible for the entire management of operations and decisions on business policies and corporate strategy, while creating shared value for all stakeholders.

Commenting on his appointment, Seun Suleiman said, “It is an absolute honor to lead the business for Siemens Energy Nigeria and I look forward to delivering on the brand’s promise of excellence. There are significant contributions that this company has made to the power and energy sector and indeed the Nigerian economy, and I am confident that together with our highly skilled team, we will continue to do substantial work and achieve our goal of energizing society with utmost integrity”.

Siemens Energy aims to be the energy partner of choice for customers providing energy-efficient, resource-saving technologies with expertise in leading industry sustainability globally.

