SHOCKING: Hear what aggrieved female #LekkiTollgate protester said to Buhari (VIDEO)

By Idowu Bankole and Arogbonlo Isreal

A lady, one of the Lekki Tollgate Protesters, who didn’t give her name has told President Muhammadu Buhari to end the senseless killings in Nigeria.

The aggrieved female #LekkiTollgate protester said during the protest that, ” I am tired, enough is enough, the killings must end”

Vanguard also reported that protesters complied with all security directives and COVID-19 protocols while on the Protest ground, except for few who were arrested by the police on account of alleged breaches.

