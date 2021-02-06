Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A student of Oduduwa secondary school, Ile-Ife, Osun state in collaboration with some thugs beat a principal, Sanusi Ademola in the school to stupor.

It was gathered that the student, Adeyeni Adejuwon, 19, was scolded for not dressing properly in the morning only to return to the school with his father and thugs and unleash mayhem on the principal.

Osun state police command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola while confirming the incident on Saturday, said the student stormed the school with his father and a gang of thugs to beat the teacher for scolding him.

Also read:

She said the principal reported the issue at the police station that he was punched in the face severally by the thugs while in the school premises.

Adejuwon, a senior secondary 3 student and his gang also tore the clothes of the principal while beating him.

According to her, the student and his father have been arrested while effort is on to arrest his gang.

“One Adeyeni Adejuwon, a student at Oduduwa Secondary School, Ile-Ife, Osun was reported to have led his gang to beat Mr Sanusi Ademola, the principal (1) of the school.

“The student, accompanied by his father and some thugs beat the principal on Monday for allegedly scolding his over the improper dressing.

“The student and the father have been arrested while effort is ongoing to arrest the other thugs”, she said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: