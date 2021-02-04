Sheikh GumI meets over 500 Zamfara bandits, urges them to repent

Kindly Share This Story:

…as Shinkafi LGA pays over N200m ransom

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Determined to stop banditry and other criminal acts among the nomads, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has taken his ” shuttle diplomacy” to bandit’s hideouts in Zamfara state where about 500 repented in Shinkafi local government area.

Gumi’s media aide, Malam Salisu Hassan told journalists that the renowned Islamic scholar and his delegation, met with the bandits at Sububu forest and Pakai forest on Tuesday.

“The Governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle, was delighted with his efforts and had invited him to the state,” Hassan said.

Gumi had also visited Maradun local government area where he was said to have met with some bandits who publicly repented.

“At the forest of Shinkafi, over 500 youths have repented through his Daawa( Islamic advocacy).”

READ ALSO:

“When engaging with the bandits, the Commanders confessed that peace would not be achieved until the authorities stop hunting Fulani.”

“The Fulani are tired of living in the forest but they are worried on how everybody is turning against them.”

“Sheikh Gummi told them that Islam is against what they are doing ,that is taking people’s lives, they have to embrace peace.”

“He told them also he would talk to the government to see what ever assistance the government would give to them like building of schools as well as skills acquisition centres so that they will learn different trades.”

“The chairman of Shinkafi local government had told the delegation that the local government had paid over N200m ransom.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: