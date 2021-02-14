Shasha violence in Ibadan: Don’t take laws unto our hands – Akeredolu appeals

Kindly Share This Story:

— We don’t support violence, brigandage, jungle justice and unnecessary self-help

By Dayo Johnson

Chairman of the South West Governors Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu has appealed to residents, in particular the Yorubas in Ibadan, Oyo state not to take laws into their hands following the violence that erupted in Shasha.

A statement personally signed last night by governor Akeredolu said the south-west governors “note with deep concern, the most unfortunate and avoidable orgy of violence in Shasha, Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital.

.

“As Governor of Ondo State who doubles as Chairman, South-West Governors’ Forum, it becomes very compelling for me to address ALL RESIDENTS, in particular, the Yoruba speaking people of our dear Region as regards recent happenings bordering on security.

“Without doubt, the situation we have found ourselves as a people is most despicable and contends violently against, and abhorrently at variance with the values and hospitality for which our people are known.

“We have been known for thoroughness. We have identified with legality over the centuries; and our ethos as a civilised breed of people are such that we do not identify with lawlessness, not even illegality.

” ln this regard, we urge all indigenes of the South West to sustain these values and enviable virtues by remaining law-abiding.

“Our resolve in this direction is not a sign of weakness; it is indeed, the strongest of all.

” ln particular, while I understand the height of provocation in the light of recent happenings as regards Shasha, Ibadan, I, alongside my other brother Governors in the Region are against willful appropriation of Laws unto hands.

” We do not support violence and in particular, brigandage, jungle justice and unnecessary self-help.

“We note with delight, the efforts of our brother Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde of Oyo State who has taken very bold steps to stave off further escalation of the violence by imposing curfew in the affected areas.

“He deserves every support in his avowed commitment towards peace and security in Oyo State. We shall all survive these times and live peacefully, once again in our lands.

Kindly Share This Story: