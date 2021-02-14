Shasha violence: Akeredolu visits lbadan, appeals for calm amidst growing tension

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson Akure

Chairman of the south-west governor’s forum, Rotimi Akeredolu has appealed to the warring Yoruba and Hausa Communities in Shasha, Ojoo Area of Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital to maintain calm.

Akeredolu made the appeal during his visit to the troubled area.

The violent clash had reportedly led to the death of some residents, destruction of properties, and displacement of people in the area.

Akeredolu who was led to the Shasha market by his Oyo State counterpart, Governor Seyi Makinde pleaded with elders among the Yoruba Community in the area to call the youth to order as efforts are being intensified by the government to find a lasting solution to the avoidable violence which occurred last Friday.

The governor who addressed the people of the area after assessing the wanton destruction of properties begged them to allow peace to reign.

He pleaded with the people not to take the law into their hands but allow the security agents and the Governor of the state to do their work by restoring peace to the community, assuring that all knotty issues will be sorted out.

Akeredolu said no matter the degree of perceived injustice that might have been perpetrated against the people, the should sheathe their swords and allow for dialogue and resolution of all contending issues within the provisions of the law.

While noting that tension and charged atmosphere would not profit anyone, Akeredolu asked the people to consider the past and the peaceful coexistence that they have enjoyed over several decades.

“We have come to plead with you that no matter how angry, we should not react violently.

“I know many things may get us angry, but as we know, we have been living together for long. Let us think about the past, let us consider our peaceful coexistence in the past. Let us be calm.

“I have come on behalf of all southwest Governors, I beg you to be calm. While thinking about us here, let us also know that we are also everywhere.

” This is our fatherland, no doubt, but our people are also in some other people’s fatherland. We must also think about them.

“Let us not take laws into our hands. The police are here and they are ready to work now. Amotekun officers are here for you. I’m not saying that for us as Governors that we are perfect or the police are perfect.

“But we can’t take laws into our hands. Please, we know it might be very provocative but I appeal for calm because we have families in the up North. Let us cooperate with our Governor, Seyi Makinde.

Governor Makinde who also appealed for calm said that self-help can not solve the issues, adding that there was no need for needless death in the area any longer.

