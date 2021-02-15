Shasha market mayhem: Oyo APC sues for calm, peaceful coexistence

Kindly Share This Story:

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Oyo State chapter, has appealed to residents of Shasha community in Ibadan to remain calm and embrace peaceful coexistence.

This is contained in a statement issued by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Dr AbdulAzeez Olatunde, and made available to newsmen on Monday, in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that crisis had, on Thursday, erupted in the area, resulting in loss of lives and property.

“APC in Oyo State appeals to residents of Shasha community, neighbouring communities, Ibadan and the entire state to eschew anarchy and give peace a chance,” it said.

The party called on Gov. Seyi Makinde to be proactive by ensuring that the perpetrators of the ‘ethnic profiling’ are made to face the wrath of the law.

According to APC, it is Makinde’s constitutional obligation to protect all the citizens in the state.

“Again, it is the duty of the governor, as the Chief Security Officer of the state, to make criminal elements engaging in arson, anarchy, banditry and brigandage for their myopic and selfish agenda, face the law,” it said.

The party urged traditional rulers, religious leaders and opinion moulders in the state to voice out their concerns about the conflagration that the perpetrators intended to foist on residents.

“APC in Oyo State joins the voice of well-intended Nigerians, who are calling on the Ninth National Assembly, to expedite action in its review of Nigeria’s constitution.

“This has become necessary so that we can have a true federal constitution, both in body and spirit, which can effectively solve all the local security challenges threatening our coexistence as a nation,” it said.

The party also warned social media influencers to be cautious of what they post, so as not to ignite Nigeria’s fragile peace.

APC recalled the sad history of the nation’s civil war of between 1967 and 1970, which, it said, started from Ibadan.

According to the party, whatever may be the challenges facing the country’s hard-earned democracy can be solved through the application of the rule of law. (NAN)

