Shasha Crisis: YOV seeks deployment of security to Oyo

By Dapo Akinrefon

A coalition of Yoruba groups and organisations in the Diaspora, Yoruba One Voice, YOV, has expressed concerns over the breakdown of security in many South-West states, urging “massive deployment of security forces in the zone.”

The group particularly noted Oyo State, where many innocent citizens were recently killed and displaced following an ethnic conflict in Shasha area of the state.

YOV also blasted Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State for justifying herdsmen carrying of guns, describing the governor’s statement as despicable and anarchist for a public official.

In a statement by its Secretary-General, Dr. Sina Okanlomo, the YOV condemned the violence and provocation in Shasha, adding that the incident might be deliberately designed to subdue the Yoruba nation.

Several people lost their lives and properties in Sasha area of Akindele Local Government after two men had a misunderstanding, which escalated.

The statement reads: “The spate of hostilities and unwarranted attacks against us (Yoruba) clearly shows that our affable trait is being taken for granted.

“We are aware that some politicians are covertly sympathetic to the killer-herdsmen in the South-West, but it was a surreal experience for us to see the governor boldly supporting their evil acts in the public.

“That a governor who took the oath to protect and preserve the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is now an apostle of lawlessness and killings, only shows the caliber of those leading Africa’s most populous country.

“He has in one breath conceded that Fulani herdsmen carry AK-47 and at the same time encouraging all to do likewise.

“The statement is uncouth, insensitive and despicable especially against families and people that have been at the receiving end of these killer herdsmen. This is simply a path to anarchy from the governor.

“Based on his support for herdsmen’s free movement around the country with sophisticated weapons, we declare him unfit for any leadership position and we support calls that he should apologise to all well-meaning Nigerians.”

