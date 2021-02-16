Sharon Okpamen unveils sultry birthday photos

Kindly Share This Story:

Beautiful Edo State born actress, Sharon Okpamen hooked-up with her glam squad for a remarkable birthday shoot and the result was amazing.

The fair-skinned and well-endowed beauty pulled out all the stops in her new set of sultry birthday photos. In typical Nollywood tradition, the actress unveiled the photos as she turns another year today February 16, 2021.

Sharon Okpanem has been at the vanguard of Edo cultural renaissance by consistently churning out her movies in local Benin language featuring homegrown talents. A multi-talented act, the actor also has a number of language-based songs which has gained popularity among lovers of Benin culture within Nigeria and in the Diaspora.

Few weeks ago, the actress’ effort got recognized with a slew of awards coming in quick succession. Top among it was a Best Actress Award by Edo Cultural Arts and Stars Awards. She also bagged Favourite Actress of The Year and Beauty Influencer of The Year from Icons Award.

She had this to say, “I feel great marking another year in good health. I appreciate God mercies and blessings upon my life and I celebrate every day of my life because every day is special for me. Every year is special to me, ending last year with great achievements is extra special, despite the pandemic. Indeed, God was still faithful for keeping me safe and sound. It feels really special receiving three awards in the space of three months, it is a huge one for me.”

