Service to humanity, economic empowerment, my priority — Ohanaeze Boss

By Moses Nosike

The strength and optimal performance of any organisation depend on the quality of leadership in place. In fact, it is believed that everything falls and rises at leadership. Presently, Nigeria needs visionary leaders to pilot our Industries, institutions, organisations at every level if we must attain social, economic development the country is overdue for.

For us to utilise our natural endowment for global competitiveness, create a future for generations unborn, develop the environment, leadership must be at the forefront, be proactive and move for desirable changes needed to impact positively on the citizens and move organisation forward. Service to humanity, economic empowerment will change a lot of things.

Before 2018, a social cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos state was clamouring for a change of leadership following its inherent challenges of leadership tussle that made the organisation lose focus of its mandate. It was at that point of helplessness and as well searching for a leader that would bring Ndigbo in Lagos together under the umbrella of Ohanaeze, that election was conducted, and Chief Solomon Ogbonna Aguene, Udochia Ndi Igbo was dully elected.

According to him, before I came on board as President Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos, there were challenges that needed a man that believes in unity, collaboration and pacesetter. However, “since I assumed responsibility as the leader of the social-cultural organisation, I have been able to reconcile areas that needed reconciliation, restore peace, unity the organisation needed to achieve its goals. “I believe that harmony is precursor to the realization of my vision of reinventing the social-cultural organisation through creative re-engineering”.

Having achieved amity in Ohaneze Lagos, Chief Ogbonna commenced the unfolding of his reinventing agenda to take Ohaneze Lagos to a new level. Since the existence of the social cultural organisation in Lagos, there was no operational secretariat until he came on board and secured a befitting functional secretariat at Surulere, which is central and accessible to its members.

The office complex tastefully furnished houses all the elected state executives with number of staffs including security, front desk, secretary, special assistance, personal assistance etc employed to help in the day-to-day running of the secretariat. Prominent feature of the office complex is gargantuan portraits of past leaders of Igbo extraction in pre and post-independent both in politics and in socio-economic frontier; it is miniature museum unveils the modern history of leaderships from Nationalists struggles to the current political dispensation.

“For the first time in decades of Ohaneze existences, a troubled Igbo person in Lagos has a place to run and pour his soul out for possible solution. The secretariat is usually a beehive of activities by Igbo people who troop daily for one need or the other”. Chief Ogbonna is a man of capacity and means and has a large heart; he always rises up to meet people’s needs in order to assuage their plights.

He set up welfare and hospitality committee to offer assistance to those in urgent needs. He is the first President, Ohaneze Ndigbo Lagos to empower hundred Igbo widows with N100,000. He also extended his munificence to sundry traditional rulers, Ndi Ezes to enhance their economic strength. He is the first President of the social cultural organisation to donate free transports from Lagos to southeast to ameliorate the cost of travelling to their villages to celebrate Christmas.

However, during the lockdown occasioned by the pandemic, Chief Ogbonna demonstrated true leadership, which empathises with his people. The social cultural organization under his watch distributed sundry household items to mitigate the anguish of not only members of Ohaneze but also other people of Igbo extraction in Lagos during COVID-19.

He is the foremost Ohanaeze President Lagos who appreciates the impacts of Igbo sons and daughters in the creative and entertainment industry and understands their worth as brand that can add value to social and cultural organisation. Hence, he ensured the social cultural organisation has working relationships with Actors Guild of Nigeria AGN Lagos State and Igbo Actors Development Organisation, the umbrella organisation for actors of Igbo stock in Nollywood.

He supports these Nollywood groups and individual members of the motion picture business both morally and financially as exemplified during the lockdown when he doled out monetary and product palliatives to the practitioners in the sector. The Igbo stars in Nollywood usually flock around Ohaneze organized events, which was not so before Chief Solomon came on board. He has constituted a committee of eminent actors to work out modalities of rewarding people of Igbo extractions making bold statement in the creative and entertainment economy through their talent.

The incumbent President of Ohaneze Lagos, Chief Solomon Ogbonna is reputable sculptor, a cultural and traditional icon who has taken art to another level through critical and incisive collections and preservations of ancient works of art encapsulated in advancement and innovations that made him envy of his contemporaries.

His Aguene Art Foundation AAF, an indigenous Non-governmental organization with a mission of sustenance of African arts and cultural heritage, the foundation has produced and collected masterpiece of thousands of ancient and modern works from different parts of Nigeria and other nations in Africa, which incidentally are in high demand in many countries across the globe.

This cultural and arts activist has served humanity, Nigeria and particularly the Igbo nationality not only through his art foundation but also through commendable philanthropies. Before he became President of Ohaneze Lagos Chapter, umpteen Igbo sons and daughters benefited from his philanthropic gestures through scholarships, sponsorship of initiatives, funding businesses to mention just a few.

Chief Solomon’s works of arts have taken him to different parts of the world and he has assisted plethora of Nigerians to travel various countries including America, Europe, Asia, Caribbean and Canada for cultural dances, art exhibitions and auction of arts.

The vision of Chief Solomon Ogbonna in the coronation project is that the coroneted Ezes would be ambassadors of Ohaneze in their domain with the responsibility of sensitizing and mobilizing Ebonyi people en masse to Ohaneze; they were mandated to mobilize at least hundred Ebonyians to the apex Igbo social cultural organization.

Indeed, the impressive attendance of the coronation couple with the roll calls of the high and mighty in Ohaneze that grace the occasion attest that majority of Igbo people endorsed the vision of the current President of Ohaneze Lagos, Chief Ogbonna to elicit his people interest in Ohaneze, galvanize them and build an impeccable solidarity base.

By this singular act, Udochia Ndi Igbo has significantly changed the narrative of Ebony vis-à-vis Ohaneze as no leadership in the apex Igbo social cultural organization ever conceived such pragmatic and laudable approach in Ohaneze membership drive. Expectedly, commencing from 2021, Ebonyi status would mutates ultimately to a new pedestal in Ohaneze from the least state among the five states in the Southeast in numerical strength of membership to probably the leading state with highest membership. This is a commendable legacy of Chief Solomon Presidency.

Undeniably, Chief Solomon Ogbonna is a blessing to Ohaneze Lagos. A man who believes in consensus and teamwork as exemplified by the harmony and accord that pervade among his executives, which is unprecedented in the history of Ohaneze Lagos characterized with infighting and insubordination. Chief Ogbonna runs Ohaneze Lagos transparently; he carries all his executives along.

Local government chapters and members of Ohaneze receive their entitlements accordingly. There is absence of subterranean scheming of members out in pecuniary rewards unlike what obtained in previous regimes where few executives hijacked and ripped off the organization to the detriment of others. Today there is paradigm shift due to the charisma, allurement and inclusiveness that define Chief Solomon’s leadership.

However, this unparallel reverential leadership style came with a price and huge sacrifices, as he has to prioritize the collective interest of organization over the inordinate ambition of few individuals, parasitic and merchant of petitions with eyes on booties. He blatantly refused to succumb to their 60:40 proposals for bootie shares of resources of Ohaneze as non- negotiable option to foreclose their petitions and proclivity to foment trouble.

These individuals and their petitions have not however impeded or slowed Chief Ogbonna in his mission of advancing Ohaneze Lagos but have further fuelled his propensity for dedicated and exemplary leadership that will leave worthy legacies behind in Ohaneze Lagos.

Furthermore, there is no doubt Lagos State has been worthy host to the Igbo people as it offers a conducive environment for the thrive of commence and sundry economic activities common to Igbo people. Ohaneze as an apex social cultural organization of the people of Igbo nationality domiciled in former Nigeria capital is strong force in juxtaposition of the Igbo demography in Lagos not less than 45% the total population of the state.

Over the years, Ohaneze leaderships either remained indifference or lacked the political shrewdness and savvy to penetrate the seat of government at Alausa. Chief Aguene has nevertheless broken the jinx. He has built a solid relationship with Lagos State government under his Excellency Babajide Sanwo Olu, which has formally recognized Ohaneze Lagos as the authentic voice of the Igbo domiciled in the state and consequently relating to it officially. No leadership has achieved this monumental feat in Ohaneze since inception.

Udochia Ndi Igbo, Chief Ogbonna has become patrons to many organizations and a recipient of more than 200 awards in his capacity as President of Ohaneze Lagos; his expansive office at Ohaneze Secretariat adorned with plethora of award plaques indeed accentuates people accolades and appreciation of his landmark accomplishments.

Indeed, Chief Solomon Ogbonna, a proactive and percipient leader has achieved so much in Ohaneze within a short spell as Lagos State Ohaneze President, and would definitely attained more glorious feats if given continued supports as he has shown that leadership is what defines organization and its degree of impact. He has made the difference in Ohaneze through purposeful leadership. It becomes compelling for well meaning Igbo in Lagos to lend hands to this achieving President in the years ahead to take Ohaneze to the promise land.

