Serena pulls out of Yarra Valley Classic with shoulder injury

On 6:58 pmIn Sportsby
Serena Williams
Serena Williams of the United Sates returns the ball during her game against Maria Sharapova of Russia during for the Round 1 women’s Singles match at the 2019 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on August 26, 2019 (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP)

Serena Williams pulled out of the Yarra Valley Classic at Melbourne Park Friday with a right shoulder injury just days before the Australian Open.

The 39-year-old showed no ill effects from the issue and overcame fellow American Danielle Collins 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 to set up a semi-final showdown with world number one Ashleigh Barty.

But hours later she withdrew from the tournament.

“Serena Williams has withdrawn from the Yarra Valley Classic singles draw due to a right shoulder injury,” the WTA said on Twitter.

Williams is aiming for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open and had been in good form so far in Melbourne.

“Look forward to seeing you back on court next week,” the Australian Open said on its official Twitter account.

Vanguard News Nigeria

