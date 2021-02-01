SEPLAT appoints Mba MD of ANOH Gas, others as directors

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Okafor

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc has appointed Okechukwu Mba as the new Managing Director of ANOH Gas Processing Company (AGPC) Limited, the Incorporated Joint Venture (IJV) between Seplat and the Nigerian Gas Company (NGC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

ANOH Gas Processing Company (AGPC) Limited is a midstream gas company committed to processing Gas from OML 53 for distribution to the local market.

By this appointment, Mba joins the Board of AGPC.

Also appointed to the AGPC Board are Dr. Chioma Nwachuku, Seplat’s General Manager, External Affairs and Communications, and Rose N. Eshiett, Group General Manager Finance at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Mba has over 20 years of experience with a diversified background covering Commercial, Planning, Finance and Operations. Before his appointment, he held the position of General Manager Gas business.

In that capacity, Mba transformed Seplat’s gas business into an Industry-recognized leading supplier of gas into the domestic market up to 400MMscfd of gas to a diversified portfolio of customers.

READ ALSO:

He was responsible for delivering new Gas projects, domestic and regional Gas Sale Agreements (GSA), new Gas business development, GSA operations, revenue collection, customer relations and overall implementation of Board-approved Gas strategy. Before that role, Mba served as SEPLAT’s General Manager, Commercial. In that capacity, he led the successful delivery of several commercial agreements and managed Treasury, Tax, and Insurance functions.

Before Seplat, Mba worked with Mobil Producing Nigeria and BG (British Gas) Nigeria, managing the Planning and Budget function. He started his career with Arthur Andersen as a Tax Consultant.

Mba has a first-class degree in Accounting and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN). He has taken a post-graduate course in Finance from Manchester Business School and an executive study from Harvard Business School on a continuous quest for development.

The new board will provide leadership to AGPC to deliver the 300MMscfd capacity ANOH plant, located on OML 53 in Imo State, being built by AGPC.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: