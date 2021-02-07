Senator Abbo sympathizes With NUJ over death of Multimedia Journalist, Ibrahim Abdulaziz

Kindly Share This Story:

Ishaku Abbo, Adamawa North Senator, has commiserated with the Nigerian Union of Journalists in the state over the death of Ibrahim Abdulaziz, one of its versatile and hard-working members.

Ibrahim Abdulaziz was the state correspondent for VOA Hausa, also co-publisher of News Hawk, and Voice of Arewa, the newest online radio/TV.

According to Abbo, due to his influence on society, he was saddened by the sudden death of Ibrahim Abdul-Azeez and described it as a great loss to the pen profession and the state at large.

The legislator said that the deceased left a legacy in his chosen profession through the creation of various programs and publications that added value to humanity.

“I pray God to give him eternal rest and also pray that Allah would grant his family the fortitude to bear this great loss”, Abbo prayed.

