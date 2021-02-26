‘Senate not for thugs’, Ohuabunwa tells Adeyemi over anti-Ikpeazu comment

Kindly Share This Story:

* As Abia youths threaten mass protest in Abuja

By Steve Oko, Aba

As Senator Smart Adeyemi still gets more knocks over his disparaging remarks against Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa who represented Abia North in the eight senate, has told the Kogi West senator that “the senate is not for thugs”.

This is as Abia youths have threatened to stage a mass protest in Abuja if Adeyemi failed to publicly apologise to the governor.

Similarly, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr. Ukpai Agwu Ukpai, said Senator Adeyemi should be recalled.

Adeyemi had while contributing on the floor of the senate, veered off to attack the person and office of the Abia Governor when he said that “Abia is governed by drunkards”, and that”Ikpeazu is champagne drinking governor”.

Senator Ohuabunwa in a statement, berated Adeyemi for making such “uncouth, careless and derogatory outburst against the governor at such a hallowed chamber especially when there was no nexus between the matter being debated and Abia governmet”.

The former Speaker ECOWAS Parliament, said Adeyemi did not only disparage the office of the governor but insulted all Abians by inferring that the state is governed by drunkards.

Ohuabunwa who expressed shock over the outburst said he thought the former National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists had outgrown his former lifestyle.

” I know Adeyemi’s past but he should not allow his former lifestyle to influence him but behave in line with his present status”, he said

He therefore, demanded immediate retraction of the comment and a public apology both to Gov Ikpeazu and the entire people of Abia State.

Ohuabunwa regretted that if he were still at the senate, Adeyemi would not have escaped unchallenged after the insulting remarks on the floor of the senate.

Abia youths accused the Kogi West Senator of attempting to instigate war between Kogi and Abia state.

Addressing newsmen in Umuahia, Abia Youth Leader, Imaga Eke Image, said that the senator had by the unguarded uttrance incured the wrath of Abia youths.

He said that Abia youths were already mobilising for a mass protests in Abuja against the senator, and demanded his immediate and unconditional apology to avert the impending embarrassment.

The youth leader expressed disappointment over Adeyemi’s derogatory remarks on Ikpeazu, saying such provocative uttrance gave the senator away as “a misfit”.

He said his misdirected outburst against Ikpeazu showed that “the Senator is a low reasonable character unworthy of representing any constituency how much more at the red chamber”.

He gave him seven days to apologise both to the Governor and Abians in general or brace up for the wrath of the people.

Ukpai challenged Senator Adeyemi to alcohol test “to know who the real champagne man is”.

” Ikpeazu does not go close to alcohol. He does not even know the smell of alcohol”, Ukpai swore.

Reacting also, the Provost of Abia State College of Education Technical Arochukwu, Dr Phillips Nto, said it was “irresponsible and unbecoming of Adeyemi to use deprecating words against a man he hardly knew.”

The provost said it was “shameful for a former NUJ president to engage in a proxy war simply to secure his political future.”

Dr Nto further regretted that “a highly cosmopolitan senatorial district like Kogi west could produce such a weakling and tout as their representative”.

According to him, insulting IKPEAZU “in like manner when he hardly knew the governor has betrayed the level of quality representation at the senate.

Vanguard News Nigeria

