Senate mourns Tony Momoh, observes a minute silence in his honour 

…Says his death not only to Edo North and Edo state but to the nation as a whole.

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate on Wednesday described the death of former Minister of Information and Culture, Prince Tony Momoh as very painful and shocking, just as it observed a minute silence in his honour.

According to the Senate, Momoh’s death will leave an indelible mark in Journalism, Law, Administration and Political Strategy.

The Upper Chamber also stressed that his death is a grave loss, not only to his Edo North and Edo state but to the nation as a whole.

Resolutions of the Senate were sequel to a point of order raised by Senator Francis Alimikhena, All Progressives Congress, APC, Edo North on “the demise of Prince Tony Momoh (27th April 1937 1st February 2021).”

Alimikhena who came under Order 43 of the Senate Standing Orders 2015 ( As Amended) which has to do with Personal Explanation said that the “Senate: Notes with grief the death of Prince Tony Momoh, a veteran journalist and politician who died in Abuja on Monday, 1st February 2021 at the age of eighty-one (81)

“Notes that Prince Tony Momoh was born on the 27th April 1939 in Auchi, Edo State. He was the 165th child of King Momoh | of Auchi. He attended Government School Auchi and Anglican School Okpe (1949-1954). He was headmaster at the Anglican School, Ubuneke, Ivbiaro, Owan East Local Government (January 1958 December 1959) he went to the Provincial Teachers Training College, Abudu, Edo State and Government Teachers College, Abraka in (1960-1961).”

According to Senator Alimikhena, ” Senate Notes that Prince Momoh started his Journalism career as a Sub-Editor at the Daily Times in October 1962, rising steadily through the ranks to become Editor and Deputy General Manager (June 1976-1980);

“Aware that while working at the Daily Times and on sabbatical leave, he went to the University of Nigeria, Nsukka to read mass Communication in September 1964 and finished in 1966 at the University of Lagos as a result of the Nigerian Civil War where he earned a degree in Mass Communication. He also read Law at the University of Lagos where he obtained his LLB Hons. He attended the Nigerian Law School, Lagos (October 19Senate74 May 1975)t and was called to Bar in June 1975.”

Speaking further, the Senator said the “recalls that he was appointed Minister of Information and Culture by General Ibrahim Babangida in September 1986 till 1990. He was Chairman of the African Conference of information Ministers from 1988 1990;

“Recalls that he was the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Nigerian Airways from 1991 1993. He was appointed a member of Edo State Economic Advisory Committee in 1991 and a member of the Nigerian Press Council in December 1992. He was the Chairman Governing Council/Pro-Chancellor University of Jos 2017 February 2021;

“Aware that as a Democrat, he played an active role in the formation of various Political Platform at the transition stage in Nigeria from Military to Civilian rule. He was a Media Director of Alex Ekwueme Presidential Campaign organisation in

1999;

Aware also that he was the Chairman, Media and Publicity Committee of All Nigerian People’s Party (ANPP) Campaign Organisation in 2003 and 2007 election and was appointed Chairman of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) in the lead-up to the April 2011 General elections. And led the CPC to a merger that gave birth to APC. He is often referred to as one of the Legacy Chairmen of APC.

“Convinced that his death will leave an indelible mark in Journalism, Law, Administration and Political Strategy; and

“Further aware that his death is a grave loss, not only to his Edo North and Edo state but to the nation as a whole.”

