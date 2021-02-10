Senate Confirms Bello Hassan as NDIC MD Ibrahim as Executive Director

Kindly Share This Story:

Confirms Kuru as AMCON MD for 2nd Term

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Senate yesterday confirmed Bello Hassan as the Managing Director of Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s request.

Also confirmed was Mustapha Ibrahim as Executive Director of NDIC.

The confirmation owas sequel to adoption of the report of the Senator Uba Sani, All Progressives Congress, APC, Kaduna Central led

Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions.

Also yesterday, the confirmed the appointment of Ahmed Kuru as Managing Director, Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria(AMCON) for a second term in office

This followed the adoption of the report of Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions at plenary.

Presenting the report, Sen. Uba Sani said that the committee after screening, found the nominee worthy of the appointment, given his experience, pedigree and performance during his first tenure of office.

Two other nominees Eberechukwu Uneze and M Aminu Ismail were confirmed as Executive Directors by the Senate.

Vanguard News Nigeria

