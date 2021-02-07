Scholarship: 47 Kano female doctors return after completing studies in Sudan

Kindly Share This Story:

No fewer than 47 indigenous Kano female medical doctors have returned from Sudan after successfully completing their training sponsored by the state government.

Abba Anwar, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, announced this in a statement on Saturday in Kano.

The new medical graduates left for Sudan since 2014, but encountered challenges in fees payment before the administration of Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje cleared all the hurdles.

This paved the way for the completion of their MBBS programme in Al-Ahfad, Al-Razi and Umdurman Universities in Sudan.

According to the statement, the doctors arrived at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) Friday night.

They were accompanied by Muhuyi Rimingado, Executive Chairman of Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission.

Speaking at a reception for the scholars in Kano, Rimingado said the state government was determined to unearth any alleged sharp practices associated with foreign scholarship programmes in the previous administration in the state.

“Gov. Ganduje has vows to purify the process of paying any outstanding fees left behind by the past administration so that taxpayers’ money will not leak again in the name of foreign scholarship.

“That is why the governor directed our office to come into the exercise.

“Parents should know that, out of more than $2 million meant for this exercise, Gov. Ganduje’s administration paid over half of the money.

“That is, over $1 million was paid,’’ he said.

According to the chairman, his agency would continue to investigate what transpired in the whole process.

He added that anyone found culpable will face the music.

In a brief remark, the Commissioner for Higher Education, Dr Mariya Bunkure, acknowledged the administration’s effort in helping the doctors to finish their studies successfully.

“This administration is always ready for human development.

“Gov. Ganduje believes in developing our youth; he wants to make sure that women are equally educated, as part of the stakeholders for the overall development of our dear state,’’ Bunkure said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

