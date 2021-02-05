Sanwo-Olu to Perm secs:  I demand the best from you for success of this administration

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has charged permanent secretaries in the state to give their best on delivery of excellent public service, saying their role is crucial to the success of the present administration.

Sanwo-Olu gave the charge on Friday, at the brief swearing-in ceremony of 18 newly appointed Permanent Secretaries, PS’, held at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja.

According to the governor, “Your role as permanent secretaries is crucial to the success of this administration.

“You are the drivers of this administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S agenda in our ministries, departments, and agencies, which is why your appointment is purely merit-based.

“With this government’s commitment to excellent service delivery, we have no choice but to painstakingly appoint only permanent secretaries who share our vision, mission, and drive.

“The role of Permanent Secretaries in the success of any administration cannot be overemphasized. Your various ministries serve as the engine room of our developmental agenda for Lagos State.

“It is for this reason that we decided to put in place a competitive screening process for the emergence of new permanent secretaries.

“With the screening process, all eligible candidates get an equal opportunity to showcase their knowledge, capacity, competence, and experience.

“I am cognizant of the fact that the right synergy must exist between the Executive and permanent secretaries for us to successfully deliver our mandate to the people.

“In order to underscore the importance I attach to the process and ensure that only the best are appointed, I decided to have one-on-one interactions with the 65 shortlisted candidates who were presented to me for consideration.

“It was really a tough task selecting these 18 men and women from a pool of highly qualified, competent, and experienced directors but their performance at the one-on-one sessions validated the credibility of the process.

“This swearing-in ceremony formally marks the end of that process and I want to congratulate you once again for being considered worthy of this enviable appointment in Nigeria’s leading Public Service.

“I have no doubt that you will justify your appointment by collaborating with this administration to deliver outstanding service to Lagosians.

“The people of Lagos State deserve the best and I demand the best from you. You must always remember that this is not a ceremonial role; to whom much is given, much is expected.

“As Permanent Secretaries and Accounting Officers of your MDAs, you have the responsibility of optimally managing the human and material resources in your care.

“Let me remind you that our social contract with Lagosians is embodied in the six-point T.H.E.M.E.S agenda, and the faultless implementation of this Agenda should guide your actions.”

Sanwo-Olu noted that in the over 600 days of his administration, “we have remained focused on the Greater Lagos Vision despite the challenges of the Coronavirus Pandemic.

“We have a long way to go- we are, however, encouraged by the progress we have made so far especially the completion of critical projects inherited from the past administration and the milestone projects that will be completed and inaugurated this year.

“I am confident that we will achieve our dream of a Greater Lagos with our people as the ultimate beneficiaries. You will, therefore, agree with me that our MDAs must be headed by only those who share our vision for a Greater Lagos and are ready to work hard to actualize that vision.”

“My confidence in our ability to achieve a greater Lagos is to a large extent hinged on the capacity, capability, commitment, and dedication of every member of this government including the Body of Permanent Secretaries.

“I am hopeful that you will justify the confidence reposed in you.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

