Salesman in court for alleged theft of employer’s N38,000

A salesman, Jacob Godwin, was on Friday arraigned before a Magistrates’ Court in Ogudu, Lagos, for allegedly stealing N38,000 belonging to his employer.

Godwin, 31, who resides in Ketu area of Lagos, is charged with obtaining under false presences and theft.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Donjour Perezi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence between Jan.18, and Jan.19, by allegedly failing to remit the said amount being part of sales proceeds on the said dates.

He alleged that the defendant had remitted to his employer, the money for some other sales on the said dates but intentionally failed to remit the N38,000.

Perezi said that the alleged theft was uncovered when a customer complained about the product he had bought on that same date which was not accounted for in the defendant’s sales book.

Perezi said the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 287(7) and 314(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigerian (NAN) reports that Section 287(7) stipulates seven years jail team for stealing from an employer.

Magistrate O.M. Ajayi admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ajayi adjourned the case until February 24, for mention.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria

