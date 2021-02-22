Rwanda announces partial resumption of sporting activities amid COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

Rwanda’s Ministry of Sports on Sunday announced the resumption of some sporting activities in the country.

The announcement is coming after more than a month of suspension following the Cabinet resolution on COVID-19 restrictions in the country.

The individual and non-contact outdoor sports activities such as jogging, athletics, individual physical fitness, hiking, cycling, golf, tennis, badminton, skate, archery and squash are allowed to resume from Feb. 23, the ministry said in a statement.

Martial arts will be allowed for only individual fitness exercises and practice, it said, adding that group practice and competitions are prohibited.

Individuals must stick to COVID-19 containment measures and those who violate them during sports exercises will be punished by law enforcers, Rwandan Minister of Sports, Aurore Mimosa Munyangaju, told Xinhua in a telephone interview.

She called on everyone to do exercises to stay healthy and fit while protecting themselves from possible COVID-19 infection.

Gyms, recreational centres and swimming pools will remain closed, except those in hotels that will be allowed to operate for accommodated guests with negative COVID-19 test results, according to the statement.

As of Saturday, Rwanda has recorded a total of 17,988 cases with 16,597 recoveries and 247 deaths.



Xinhua

