The CoviVac vaccine, which was developed by Chumakov research centre, is expected to be registered on Feb. 20, the official Russian website with Coronavirus (COVID-19) data and advice said Thursday.

“The registration of the vaccine is expected on Feb. 20,’’ the website said.

Phase 2 of the research is expected to finish at the beginning of 2021.

“After that, a mass trial of the drug with 3,000 volunteers is planned,’’ the website added.

