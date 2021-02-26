Rule Us Well’: Artist calls for responsive Government in hot single

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Arjiromanus

American-based Nigerian music artist, Chimezie Opara, fondly called, ‘Cliffbado’ in one of his songs ‘Rule Us Well’, has called on the government of Nigeria to be responsive to the plight of the masses.

The IMO state-born artist was a loud voice in the not too long ‘EndSars’ protest, where he participated fully on social media.

According to Cliffbado, growing up in Nigeria as a young person is very tough compared to living in other countries.

”I experienced a lot of police brutality and inhuman treatments melted at young Nigerians for no just cause.”

” While I was living in Nigeria also, at the age of 12, I was arrested by the police for a false accusation, and thanks to Almighty God they did not kill me, because of God’s grace. That is the situation most Nigerians find themselves’

Going further, he said his song is also meant to make his listeners enthusiastic and be mind lifted, and also to use the sound to preach a message of hope to the youths and other Nigerians.’

Clifford Opara is a fast-rising Nigerian Afropop artist currently schooling in the US. Aside ‘Rule us Well’ which was released alongside ‘pull up’ in his two-track Extended Play titled ‘We move’ he has released several other songs such as ‘Jojo’, ‘Loose Guard and ‘Soweto’.

