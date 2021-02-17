Kindly Share This Story:

“Success is when passion meets purpose” is how the young entrepreneur defines success.

If one knows what talents a person possesses, one may get more confident with the same and develop more skills around it and enter confidently their area of interest for carving a success story.

This is what young real estate investor and entrepreneur from the US, Roman Shapovalov emphasizes on when he says that people must always strive to fulfill the God-given potential, gather as much knowledge as one can and grow as a professional and individual. That’s what he did and thus is today one of the most talked about success stories in the real estate sector of the US.

It is sometimes not easy to listen to what the heart says and go behind it as it takes a lot of courage to make certain decisions in life. Roman Shapovalov suggests other rising entrepreneurs of the world to not shy away from listening to what the heart seeks and put all the efforts that they can in the process to get near their visions and goals in life. If it was not for Roman Shapovalov’s courageousness and strong mental attitude, he would not have reached the position he enjoys today as a young and successful real estate investor and entrepreneur.

For making ends meet for his family and supporting them financially, he went ahead to work at different places for earning some amount of cash during his summer breaks from school. Gradually, at a very young age, he even began with his car business and achieved great success at it. The capital he accumulated from the same helped him with his first venture into the real estate industry and that’s how his journey started in the same. Today, as a responsible investor and entrepreneur, Roman Shapovalov has a team and works hard to stay successful.

He generates new ideas for his business by brainstorming with other top-level entrepreneurs. Defining success, Roman Shapovalov says, “Success is when passion meets purpose, being healthy and being able to do whatever and whenever with the people you love.”

To all the other budding entrepreneurs in the industry, the youngster says that they must understand that success may take time and the process could be grueling, but it is essential to keep at it and consistently work towards the goals for ultimately achieving what the heart desires.

