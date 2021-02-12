Kindly Share This Story:

The Late Afrobeat creator, Fela Anikulapo Kuti has taken the early lead among the 16 nominees nominated for the 2021 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

According to available information, the ‘Beast of No Nation’ hitmaker has already broken away from the chasing pack with over 70 thousand votes followed by Tina Turner in distant second position with just over 55 thousand votes. In the third, fourth, and fifth places are Foo Fighters with 44 thousand plus, Iron Maiden with 34 thousand plus, and Carole King with 33 thousand plus.

Although it is still a long way from the finish line it appears the massive campaign by Nigerian entertainers to win this for Abami Eda is on cruise control.

The inductees will be announced in May after a public vote which closes April 30.

They’ll be honored at the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio.

Chairman, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation John Sykes said, “This remarkable ballot reflects the diversity and depth of the artists and music the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates. These Nominees have left an indelible impact on the sonic landscape of the world and influenced countless artists that have followed them.”

Other nominees who reached the eligibility zone (which requires nominees have a catalog dating back at least 25 years) long ago but are just making their first appearances include Dionne Warwick, Iron Maiden, and the Go-Go.

Jay-Z and Foo Fighters also made the list for the first time as they both released debut albums in 1995.

Other nominees for the 36th annual class are Mary J. Blige, Kate Bush, Devo, Chaka Khan, Carole King, LL Cool J, Rage Against the Machine, Todd Rundgren and Tina Turner, while the “ultimate inductees” will be revealed in May.

