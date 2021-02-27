Rising crimes: Anglican Grammar School Old Students warn youths to shun vices

Kindly Share This Story:

By Akpokona Omafuaire, WARRI

THE Old Students Association of Anglican Grammar School, Okpara Waterside in Ethiope East Local Government of Delta State have warned youths and students to resist the attraction to criminal vices which are capable of ruining their future.

This call was made weekend during their inaugural reunion meeting and thanksgiving service at the school.

They urged students to emulate good characters and imbibe hard work as the surest way to success in life.

This warning was given by the duo of Assitant Commissioner of Police, Victor Erhivwode and Comptroller of Prisons, Ohwofasa Godwin, old students during their various speeches.

They said that the wave of crime rate is alarming and the future of youths are being destroyed, they warned against all forms of criminality. They urged youths to acquire education and skills which will prepare them for the future.

In his welcome address, Mr Prince Majemite said that the reunion was special and a step towards realizing the development of the school.

According to him, “we are gathered here for a special occasion, we are gathered here to foster unity and to see how to support the school, the idea started from a Whatsapp group. ”

In his lecture, Prof. Franklin Sanubi, Guest lecturer and AGSO old boy said that the reunion offers member the opportunity to reminisce on past experience.

“It is to rekindle old bonds and make new connections.

“The association provides a resource pool of diverse professionals which can catalyst the development of our alma mater.” Sanubi added.

On his part, Ven. Samuel Ewoforama, Principal, Anglican Grammar School, Okpare Waterside stressed the need for the old boys to use their various connections to attract development to the school.

He revealed that such connections have led the Delta State Government led by Dr Ifeanyi Okowa to recently approve the building of a Principal Quarters and six classrooms block.

Ewoforama further revealed that the educational standard of the school has improved since coming on board, with the students having excellent results in the external examinations, boasting to become the best secondary school in the country in the coming years.

Earlier, Sir Chris Eruotor, Chairman Reunion Planning Committee in his address called on all old students to have a robust plan and attention to their alma-mater. He insists that they must give back to the institution which laid the foundation of their today.

Many prominent old students across all walks of life attended the reunion, the highpoint of the event was the setting up of an interim steering committee and a constitution drafting committee.

