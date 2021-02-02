RILA: Nigerians applaud Osinbajo on RCCG academy’s award

Kindly Share This Story:

A cross section of Nigerians have reacted to the news published by several major news media outfits where Redeemer’s International Leadership Academy (RILA) honored the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo with an award on true leadership.

Their reactions followed a publication which carries the headline “Osinbajo didn’t just teach leadership, he lives it – RCCG leadership institute” in most Nigerian mainstream newspapers.

LIRA, had, at the weekend in a programme it organised, presented Vice President Osinbajo with its “Living Legend Award,” while it also honoured a few other pastors of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) at the event.

While presenting the Vice President with the award, Pastor J. A Bolarinwa, who spoke on behalf of the institute at the event held Saturday, in Lagos, said, before Pastor Osinbajo was taken away by a “national assignment,” he served in RILA as one of the faculty describing him as “a leader indeed.

“He did not (just) teach leadership, he lived it,” Pastor Bolarinwa said.

The Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was described as a Nigerian who is not only teaching and advocating the virtues of leadership but whose life has been an exemplary demonstration of true leadership in practice.

Pastor Bolarinwa praised the VP’s humility, and his support for the institute, where 25 years ago, he, Osinbajo, was among the pioneer students.

The institute also noted that it was impressed by the service, support and contribution of Osinbajo to RILA.

Reacting to this development on social media, a Nigerian responder on Twitter said: “Not many realised that this man has redefined the Office of the VP. His leadership qualities has brought massive gains to Nigeria.”

Others, who also praised his resilience, patriotism and commitment in his contributions towards making sure the Nigerian economy remains stronger despite the fallout of the COVID 19 pandemic, described him as the fulcrum that balances complex things in this administration.

A responder who commented via @lollylarry1 in a tweet said: “A trustworthy leader he is. He’s not just trustworthy but he’s also dependable. May God continue to bless Professor Yemi Osinbajo with wisdom.”

Another, who twitted from his Twitter handle @EkitiKeteKan1 lashed on some of the praises the Vice President had enjoyed from different leaders. “Emir of Daura, Sultan of Sokoto, President Buhari, Former Emir of Kano, Bishop Wale Oke, Governors (PDP & APC) and now RCCG, those that know him and understand leadership are saying same thing about him.

However, While many of the responders praised the Vice President for being a natural leader who has distinguished himself as an upright political office holder, others, however, there were others who felt much of the VP’s impact hasn’t been felt in the face of the hardship going on in the country.

This, some defended as that the VP has delivered in many of the responsibilities of his office, as it was said he had no final say on certain national issues as someone who still reports the the country’s president.

A Twitter user who frowned at why the VP should be distributing paltry N10,00 trader moni, which was commended by a set of other responses, commenting via his handle @wizzyslim, tagged the VP “the sole distributor of trader moni in the country.

He wrote: “Azzzinnnn… I weak o… Professor of Law that could stoop so low to share 10k tradermoni??? that looked away during the nationwide wahala last year??? V.P which is only a puppet for the president??? Na hin get leadership qualities… Man taya…”

Another, echoing the same sentiment, called all politicians the same breed that can never be trusted. “More reason I don’t go to church. They all politicians, they are no different from the every day politicians,” @Michaelkama5050 wrote on Twitter.

However, the VP, who, had since expressed his appreciation for the award, while giving the acceptance speech on behalf of all the honorees extolled the virtues of the founding fathers of LIRA, and the institute’s authorities who considered him and others for the honour, saying, “I am not being modest when I say I am clearly the least in terms of those who contributed to the story that became RILA.”

VP Osinbajo said, it was the RILA Legends Posthumous Awards recipient, late Pastor Alfred Olufeyimi, who “laid the foundations of the institute almost singlehandedly,” adding that the Pastor’s contributions were “unforgettable, he led with compassion, understanding and a focus on heaven.”

The VP also praised “Pastor Kayode Pitan whose task it was to faithfully build in the great shadow of his mentor and friend and Pastor Ben Ewuzie, my friend and brother who with Pastor Kayode, Pastor Mike Oshiokameh,” who he said “were my classmates in the Bible school.”

