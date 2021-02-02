Review your strategy, don’t set South-West on fire, NANS tells Igboho

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

The Ogun State chapter of the National Association of Nigeria (NANS) on Tuesday urged the self-acclaimed Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho to review his strategy, urging him to explore dialogue and consultation with relevant stakeholders in Southwest in order to find lasting solutions to the activities of killer – herdsmen in the region.

The student’s body, who made the call while addressing newsmen in Abeokuta, said the call became imperative in order to avoid a major crisis in the country.

The Chairman of NANS/Ogun Joint Campus Committee (JCC), Kehinde Damilola Simeon called on the state government to consider registration of all herdsmen within the borders of Ogun state, ban open grazing and fast track the inauguration of the Amotekun Corps in order to further combat insecurity around our campuses.

Igboho had on Monday stormed troubled areas in Yewaland, Ogun State, in continuation of his anti – killer herdsmen battle in Yorubaland.

Kehinde said, “We understand Igboho, but it is our view that he should meet with Yoruba leaders, Afenifere and other stakeholders. This has become important so as not to set the entire South-West region on fire and cause anarchy.

“We observe that Igboho’s strategy if not, the review may lead to ethnic or tribal war. We, therefore, urge him to liaise with the appropriate authorities to avoid a major disaster,” he said.

The NANS Chairman called on the government to increase allocation to the education sector and subventions to the institutions to avoid overburdened charges on students.

“It is important to note that, the government must urgently come to the rescue of the schools who have shut down for over nine months and during which the schools were not making any income. We know that the schools may want to put the burden of running the schools on students and we consider this very unacceptable.

“Therefore, the government must come to rescue of the schools by releasing more funds for them to enable them to run adequately.

“Furthermore, we expect that the state government will expedite the process of Bursary payment to indigenous students. Also, as a matter of urgency review the details collection procedures being implemented,” he said.

