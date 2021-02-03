Retrial: University don says Buhari has abandoned Kalu

Kindly Share This Story:

Dr. Muhammed Ibrahim, a prominent scholar and National Coordinator of Northern Nigeria Good Governance Initiative (NNGGI), has expressed concern over what he described as the abandonment of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said it is wrong to allow those he called desperate members of All Progressives Congress, APC, to instigate the retrial of the Senate Chief Whip.

Ibrahim expressed his anger while reacting to the retrial of Senator Kalu by the EFCC, insisting that “President Muhammadu Buhari had abandoned his long time friend to be humiliated.”

He said the the inability of President Muhammadu Buhari to defend Kalu was saddening and heartbreaking recalling that Kalu and Buhari were friends even before he became the nation’s number one citizen.

“I remembered those days President Buhari visits Orji Kalu’s village in Igbere . I remember how Kalu reconciled President Buhari, Former President Ibrahim Babangida, Late Chief Alex Ekwueme and late Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu in Abia in 2006 . When many Nigerians deserted Buhari, Orji Kalu was there for him , the North knows the story . President Buhari was close to Senator Kalu to the extent that he sleeps in his house. Allowing some bad elements to influence his retrial is a betrayal of friendship irrespective of the interest involved. We don’t want to be seen as ungrateful people who doesn’t consider history.

“We all know that Kalu was a billionaire before becoming the governor of Abia state and he did excellently well as a governor. The records are there for all to see. He paid workers salaries without owing a dime; pensioners were paid and all the physical infrastructures you see in Abia today were constructed by him.”

“Nigerians must shun vindictive politics and witch hunting credible leaders. We have those who stole their state dry as governors walking freely without anyone harassing them. These are the people EFCC should be going after and not someone that did excellently well as a governor.”

However, the Katsina born activist commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing credible and hard working officers as Service Chiefs. He noted that the efforts of the Nigeria Army in defending Nigeria was incredible and that they should be commended.

He also praised the police and the Department of State Security for doing their best to secure a complex nation like Nigeria at a time kidnapping and banditry was ravaging other West African countries.

