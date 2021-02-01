Restriction of cattle: Reps to do critical analysis of Ganduje’s proposal — Kalu, Spokesman

Kindly Share This Story:

…says lawmakers usually debate merits, demerits of proposals before House

By Levinus Nwabughiogu – Abuja

House of Representatives will do a critical analysis of a proposal or call seeking a formal enactment of laws to restrict the movement of cattle from the northern to the southern part of the country.

House Spokesman, Hon. Benjamin Kalu made the disclosure while speaking exclusively to Vanguard on the issue.

It will be recalled that Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje had in view of the incessant incidences of clashes between farmers and herdsmen called for laws to ban such nomadic movements.

Reacting to the development, Kalu said that what was necessary was to evaluate the impact of such proposals on the scales of socio, political and economic systems of the country, gauge the feelings of the people vis-a-vis the contemporary laws, ascertain its merits and demerits to the economy and then situate it into a legislative framework to know whether to adopt or discard it.

He said that it was also the duty of the House to weigh the legality or otherwise of private member bills and robustly debate its general principle during the second reading to either pass it or not to the next stage of law enactment.

“If there are propositions from the public on any aspect of the citizens’ lives that they need interventions, our job is to look at those propositions and weigh the merits and the demerits of such propositions against our constitution and other extant laws as well as the values it brings to the socio, political and economic system of the country. The weight of such propositions on the scale of value addition, legality, constitutionalism and the true principles of democracy will determine the way we treat such propositions.

“It either we treat such propositions against the time, handle it immediately or we keep to in abeyance or we reject it absolutely. So, the way the House of Representatives treats propositions from the public which is one of the ways we make laws; you must respect the opinion of the masses if they pass through these test I have just mentioned.

“We will either say yes to it, no to it or keep it in waiting until it is ripe for us to look at such propositions in view of what is currently happening in the country.

“There are so many good propositions but the timing is wrong. So, you have to wait and follow it one after the other.

“On the issue of movement of cattle, we do a critical analysis of the position of very intelligent Governor Ganduje. Governor Ganduje has been an expert in agriculture. He is a stakeholder in animal husbandry. He ought to know the challenges of the sector. He also ought to know what will be the solution. So, we have to look at such propositions well and see whether it will go as a private bill before the House. We will see the credibility of such propositions.

“As a proposition, the House will look at it. Nothing stops any private bill from coming up. And it is not the position of any single person to say we are accepting or not. It is the House that will debate it on its merit during the debate stage, that is the second hearing. Then we will be able to know whether it will pass through or not but the idea is what we will critically analyze and see how we will put it into a legislative framework. However, this is not to say we are in opposition to the position of the Senate. Ours is to critically analyze the proposition and put it into a legislative framework”, Kalu explained.

