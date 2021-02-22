Respect choice of Tangale People, Middle Belt Forum tells Gov. Inuwa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Coalition of Middle Belt Forum has warned Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state to stop playing politics with royal affairs and immediately confirm the appointment of the next Mai Tangale Chiefdom in Gombe state.

Addressing a Press Conference in Abuja at the weekend, the President, Middle Belt Forum, Dr. Bitrus Pogu noted that the Tangale people in Billiri local government of Gombe state elected Dr. Musa Idris Maiyamba as it’s next royal father but wondered why the governor is hesitant in confirming him.

According to him, “The governor during the funeral of the late Mai Tangale promised the people that he will not interfere in the selection of the new traditional ruler.

“However, it is shocking that when the people made their choice, he has now backtracked, telling us that the Tangale people have done their own, remain the government to do their own.”

“We believe the governor is against the candidacy of Dr. Maiyamba, but his plans will not work as we will resist any attempt to change the will of the people.

“As such, the Middle Belt Forum are calling on the governor to keep his words and respect the choice of the people of Tangale by immediately installing and presenting staff of office to the Mai Tangale with no further delay,” headed.

Also speaking, the Secretary of the Tangale Community Development Association, Abuja branch, Engr. Simon Brief,

READ ALSO:

fingered the governor as the major cause behind the recent crisis that erupted in Billiri local government of the state.

He said “On the 15th of February 2021, the Tangale Traditional Council of Kingmakers voted for their Choice to ascend to the throne of Mai Tangle according to the customary laws of the Tangale Nation. Eighteen 18 contestants who were verted and screened, Dr. Musa Idrish Maiyamba emerged the winner with the 5 votes as highest score which was followed by Alhaji Danladi Magaji and Alhaji Ahmed with two (2) votes each.

“As at 18th of February 2021, three 3 days after the official result of the election was forwarded to the Governor who has refused to announce the popular choice of the people in person of Dr. MUSA IDRIS MAIYAMBA with the highest vote. The Governor is hiding behind the Gombe State Chieftaincy law 2020 to disenfranchised the Tangale Nation of their popular choice.

“Consequently, people of the Chiefdom on Wednesday 17th of February 2021 took to the street to protest the inability of the government to give then a ruler demanding immediate action before lawlessness takes over.

“As such, The entire Tangale Nation is having a simple demand that the Government of Gombe State abide by the choice of the people and confirm their choice as the 16th Mai of Tangale,” he explained.

In his own submission, an Eldet statesman, Keftin Amuda said the Governors’ action was worrisome to the people of Tangale, wondering whether he is trying to be Islamist because Idris is not a Muslim.

He accused Gov. El- Rufai of Kaduna State of instigating the refusal of Gov.Inuwa to confirm Idris as elected traditional head, saying that it was after the Kaduna State Governor left the Hombe state Government House that the problem started.

” After the exit of El-Rufai comes this problem. I wonder why he couldleaclve his state with so much problems and come to Gombe with relative peace to advise the governor.

“Coronation maybe delayed but let the winner of the election be declared and certificate of return given to him,” he said.

It would be recalled that few days ago, the Secretary to the State Government, Abubakar Njodi, who made the announcement announced in a press briefing that the 24hrs curfew imposed on Billiri local government was as a result of eruption of violence in Billiri town which had degenerated to security threat to both live and property.

Kindly Share This Story: