Reserve all minister of state positions for youths, NYP Speaker charges FG

By Dirisu Yakubu

In a bid to build the governance capacity of young minds in the country, the Ndigbo Youth Parliament, NYP has called on the federal government to consider reserving all Minister of State portfolios in the future for the youths.

Speaker of the parliament, Rt. Hon. Rikki Nwajiofor, stated this, Wednesday, in a live television programme, “The Roundtable, ” a production of Aso Television, Abuja.

During the live TV roundtable discussion, which focused on “promoting trust between government and the youth”, Hon. Nwajiofor called for a robust communication of government policies and programmes across all layers of government.

According to him, the federal government has done quite a lot in the provision of platforms to harness the creative talents of Nigerian youths, lamenting however that the average Nigerian youth believe that the programmes are reserved for the children of the elites.

To address this mistrust, he called for orientation and awareness campaign, from up to the grassroots layer where the bulk of the youths are based.. He applauded the Minister of Youth and Sports development, Hon. Sunday Dare, and the Permanent Secretary, Engr. Nebeolisa Anako for carrying the youths along in their various policies and programs.

He advised government to make use of the National Orientation Agency, NOA, to activate local government desks given its closeness to the people.

He further urged government to make use of the traditional rulers in disseminating information regarding various empowerment programs. According to him, the traditional rulers are the closest authorities to the citizens and can serve as the eyes of the government in various communities across the land.

Hon. Nwajiofor called on youths to make themselves available for elective office positions during elections, noting that the era of young ones being only good enough for voting and not to be voted for is over.

