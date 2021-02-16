Reps set up ad hoc c’ttee to probe N96.19bn Special Intervention Funds from 2015 to 2020

Kindly Share This Story:

By Levinus Nwabughiogu— Abuja

House of Representatives yesterday said it will investigate the disbursement sum total of N96,191,697,851 Special Interventions Funds (SIF) given to various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the federal government between 2015 and 2020.

The investigation was specifically to ascertain the proper use of the funds by the MDAs.

To this end, the House has resolved to set up an Ad-hoc Committee for the exercise.

The motion to that effect came from Hon. Henry Nwawuba from Imo State.

Giving the breakdown, the lawmaker noted that the federal government releases between 2015 – 2020 were Special Intervention MDGs (2015) – N7,689,002,462; Contingency – N22,469,358,143; MDG Special Projects – N7,229,622,307; Special Intervention (2020) – N39,933,338,086; Special Intervention/Constituency Projects -N3,002,315,957 and Capital Contingency – N15,868,060,896.

Nwawuba, however, expressed concern that Nigerians were not feeling the impact of the huge amount disbursed.

He said: “The House is concerned that despite the huge amount of funds invested, citizens continue to undergo untold hardship.

“Despite the huge Ioans to boost the economy Nigeria still slipped into its second recession in less than five years.

“Those agencies in charge of disbursing some of the special funds are unable to give proper accounts of how the monies were utilized.

“Most of the funds were not captured in the Appropriation processes, thus the National Assembly was not made aware of such monetary allocations.

“The House is also worried that alleged fraudulent practices by agencies of Government are sabotaging the efforts of the Federal Government and, if left unchecked may lead to the total collapse of the country’s economy”.

Other areas of interventions, according to the lawmaker included National Water Rehabilitation Project, National Agriculture Technology Program, and Salary Bailout to States, Payment for Fertilizer, State Wate; Supply Project, State Agriculture Project, and FADAMA Project.

