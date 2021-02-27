Breaking News
Reps Deputy Whip, Onyejeocha denies arrest by DSS

By Steve Oko, Aba

Deputy Whip of the House of Representatives and member representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi federal constituency (APC), Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha has refuted the media report of her arrest and detention by the operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS.

Onyejeocha who made the rebuttal while fielding questions from newsmen in her Ngodo Isuochi country home Friday evening dismissed the media report as “laughable”.

Reports of her alleged arrest and detention by DSS has been trending on social media since Thursday.

She said she was never involved in any criminal activity to warrant invitation by any security agency let alone being detained.

Onyejeocha said the malicious report was planted by her detractors who felt threatened by her rising political profile.

She urged members of the public to ignore such unfounded reports intended to distract her and said she was too busy to be distracted by such distractions.

“It’s laughable! Did I steal or break any law? Such a thing is only in the imagination of my detractors”, she said.

