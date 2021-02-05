Rep Member Ereyitomi felicitates with Delta PDP Chair Esiso at 57

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Assembly Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi has congratulated the Delta State Peoples Democratic Party , PDP, Chairman, Chief Kingsley Esiso as he marks his 57th birthday anniversary. Ereyitomi , Deputy Chairman House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, while felicitating with Chief Esiso described him as a strong party chairman who has handled the party so well and has impacted positively to Deltans through several live transforming political empowerment.

The lawmaker in a congratulatory message conveyed on his be half by his Spokesman Amb. Dr. Toyin Agbolaya and his Senior Legislative Aide, Barr. Alex Gbiwen, said the leadership qualities of the State PDP chairman has brought peace and given strength to the party making it extremely solid political party in the state.

He wished Chief Esiso more wisdom and fruitful years even as he pilot the affairs of the party.

