Release of Kagara boys good, but.. — Danjuma, NAPTAN boss

By Adesina Wahab

The National President of the National Parent Teacher Association of Nigeria, NAPTAN, Haruna Danjuma, has expressed happiness with the release of the abducted students of the Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State after 10 days in the dens of bandits.

Danjuma, who spoke in an interview with Sunday Vanguard on Saturday, however, said the joy of parents would only be complete when other students being held captive are released and reunited safely with their parents and guardians

“It is good news that the abducted Kagara students have been released. Though the abduction was an unfortunate incident, since it was uncalled for, we are still happy that they have been released.

“Their release will elicit joy in the hearts of all parents and would be complete if other students being held captive are also freed and reunited with their families and loved ones.

“Also, as parents, we frown at turning our children and wards to objects of bargaining and items for making cheap money by some criminals. Our schools should be secured and teachers and learners conduct their activities in a safe environment not where they would not have rest of mind.

“We don’t want any recurrence of ugly incidents like this and we want the government to do the needful to secure our schools and make them are for reading and learning, ” he said

Danjuma also called for the immediate release of the over 300 girls abducted Thursday night at the Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, Zamfara State.

