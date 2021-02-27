Release Ganduje’s aide now, criticism is not a crime, SERAP tells security agents

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, has condemned the alleged arrest of Salihu Tanko Yakasai, ex-aide to the Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Salihu on Friday criticized President Muhammadu Buhari, and other Nigerian governors over the spate of killings, abductions, rape and other insecurity issues in the country.

He demanded absolute resignation of non-performing players amongst the political leaders. In his tweet on Friday, Salihu called on Buhari and the Governors to resign or deal decisively with the terrorists and bandits terrorizing the country.

Salihu was reacting to the latest abduction of about 317 female students kidnapped by gunmen from Government Girls Secondary School in Jangebe, Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

READ ALSO:

Miffed by the complaints of many Nigerians, Salihu also said that the All Progressives Congress, APC government has failed particularly in the primary responsibility of securing the lives of the electorates that brought them into power.

However, reacting to the his purported arrest, SERAP opined that criticism is not a crime, urging Nigerian government to stop treating criticism as crime. The group asked security agents to release Salihu unconditionally.

See tweets below:

“Kano State authorities are making a mockery of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 [as amended] and international human rights obligations by sacking journalist Salihu Tanko Yakasai simply for allegedly criticising the government of President Buhari. Peaceful dissent is not a crime.”

Freedom of expression is a fundamental right.

Freedom of expression is a fundamental right.

Freedom of expression is a fundamental right.

Freedom of expression is a fundamental right.

Freedom of expression is a fundamental right.

Freedom of expression is a fundamental right. — SERAP (@SERAPNigeria) February 27, 2021

Kano State authorities are making a mockery of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 [as amended] and international human rights obligations by sacking journalist Salihu Tanko Yakasai simply for allegedly criticising the government of President Buhari. Peaceful dissent is not a crime. — SERAP (@SERAPNigeria) February 27, 2021

Free Salihu Tanko Yakasai

Criticism is not a Crime

Free Salihu Tanko Yakasai

Criticism is not a Crime

Free Salihu Tanko Yakasai

Criticism is not a Crime — SERAP (@SERAPNigeria) February 27, 2021

Free Salihu Tanko Yakasai

Criticism is not a Crime

Free Salihu Tanko Yakasai

Criticism is not a Crime

Free Salihu Tanko Yakasai

Criticism is not a Crime — SERAP (@SERAPNigeria) February 27, 2021

BREAKING: We condemn the unlawful arrest of journalist Salihu Tanko Yakasai simply for peacefully exercising his right to freedom of expression. Nigerian authorities should stop shutting up critics. Authorities must immediately and unconditionally release Mr Yakasai. — SERAP (@SERAPNigeria) February 27, 2021

Kindly Share This Story: