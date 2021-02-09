Reject hike in taxi Fare – Ondo govt tells residents

Ondo state government has directed residents of the state to reject the hike in taxi fare introduced by the National Union of Road Transport Workers NURTW.
Ogunleye blamed the drivers union, NURTW for inflicting pains on the people.
“I don’t know how they arrived at that but I want to distant this government out of that. The government by our position we don’t have the authority and power to intervene in business of any union.
The issue of #700 per ticket is strange to us, its quite embarrassing.
” From history, NURTW had not been yielding anything for the state, Okada rider, Tricycle drivers have always yielded an appreciable revenue for government and they did not increase their fare. ”
Ogunleye who said that the union increased its taxes to government coffers this year posited that people could reject any price that is not favorable in civil manner.
Commercial Drivers operating under Road Transport Employeers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) have equally rejected hike in transport fares.
They vowed to maintain the old rate of #50 per drop.
Its state chairman Mr Adewale Bolarinwa who gave the directive while reacting to outcry over increase in the ticket and taxi fare, described the increment as inhuman.
Bolarinwa alleged that some hoodlums suspected to be agents of the NURTW have started attacking RTEAN members for not joining in the hike of the transport fare.
He insisted that his members would continue to charge the old fare.
The Chairman called on Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and security agencies to call to order NURTW members and warn them against attacking his members to prevent bloody unrest in the state.
*** PDP kicks
The state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the hike as ” importunate, inconsiderate, inhuman and insensitive action of the NURTW in a morbid rush to generate revenues that may ultimately find their way into the private pockets of a few privileged allies of the governor.
Acting Director of Media and Publicity, Leye Igbabo said “Ondo State workers are already under the yoke of salaries that are not only irregular but reduced by 50%.
He added that ” Our party however encourages the people of Ondo State to endure for a little time and pray along in that weeping may endure for a night; but joy comes in the morning. And the morning is at the door.