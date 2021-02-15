Registration: Enugu Government to shut down hotels, eateries, others

Kindly Share This Story:

The Enugu State Government says it will embark on massive shut down of hotels, eateries and other hospitality related-businesses due to lack of registration and yearly renewal payments.

The General Manager of Enugu State Tourism Board, Chief Steve Odo, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Monday.

Odo said that the board had taken pains to serve all hotels, eateries and other hospitality related-businesses demand notices either for outright registration or yearly renewal for more than a month now.

According to him, it is unfortunate that some proprietors of hotels, eateries and other hospitality related-businesses started operation in the state without due registration, which include inspection of premises by the state government through the board.

The general manager said that for over four years running some of the hotels, eateries and other hospitality related-businesses had not paid their yearly renewal fees to the government, thus, denying government of necessary revenue.

“Enugu State Tourism Board Law 2013 requires every hospitality, tourism and tourism-related establishments to apply for registration within 60 days of its operation and be registered if so approved.

“The Board has the right to refuse to grant such applications if the establishment does not conform to the minimum standard,’’ he said.

Odo said that a Certificate of Registration shall be issued to any registered establishment and any such certificate issued to a hospitality or tourism establishments shall expire on Dec. 31, immediately following the date of issuance.

“It shall be renewable from year to year on payment of such fees as may be prescribed by the Board.

“No hospitality and tourism-related activities or other such events shall hold in the state unless the same is first registered with the Board upon payment of such fees as may be prescribed by the Board,’’ he said.

Odo said that the enforcement of the Board’s establishing law would be total and massive. (NAN)

