Registration: Don’t beg anyone to join APC,  Akeredolu tells Party leaders across Nigeria

Dayo Johnson Akure

Ahead of the membership revalidation and registration of the All Progressive Congress, the chairman of the South West Governors Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu has cautioned against begging new members to join the party.

Akeredolu said this during the party’s stakeholders meeting in Akure ahead of the membership revalidation and registration.

” I pray this registration of new members and revalidation of old members that are starting on Tuesday, February 2 is done thoroughly.

” l have said it before that if any member of our party is not ready to commit his or her money to the party such a person has no business being a party member.

” Our part should not be an all-comers party. We need people who are ready to be committed financially.

“There’s no basis to register people who will not be committed to the party through financial contributions.

“If you cannot pay dues to the party don’t join our party. If you’re a financial member of the party, you’ll have the same rights with those who pay their dues.

“A time will come when you’ll not be able to run the party if you refuse to pay membership dues

” We should be a concern during this new exercise to go for quality people, not quantity. We should lure people who can contribute meaningfully into the party and go after people with APC’s interest.

” We should not force anybody to join our party this time around, those that would join should be allowed to do such willingly. I pray that we do this one better. Maybe after this physical registration, we can now register online”

Speaking on the construction of a new four-storey state party Secretariat, Akeredolu said that political office holders would be asked to make contributions.

The state party chairman, Ade Adetimehin said that thousands of new members have signified their intentions to join the party following the excellent performance of Governor Akeredolu.

Adetimehin noted that the dividend of democracy had gone round the 18 council area of the state within the first four years of the present administration.

He assured intending members that they would not regret joining the party.

Adetimehin assured the committee that the exercise would be devoid of rancour as the party is a united family in the state.

The chairman of the registration and revalidation committee, Taiwo Murphy said that all was set for the exercise adding that the exercise would fortify the party.

