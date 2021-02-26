Recurrent attacks on schools, other acts of banditry call for intense Soul searching — Senate President

Kindly Share This Story:

Condemns the Action

By Henry Umoru – Abuja

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan said on Friday that the recurrent attacks on schools and other acts of banditry across the country, call for intense soul searching on how the nation arrived at this very sorry situation.

Lawan who condemned in very strong terms, the attack on Government Secondary School, Jangebe in Zamfara State where over 317 schoolgirls were abducted from Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, Talata-Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State, said that the time has for Nigeria and Nigerians come up with ways on how to cage the monster of violent crimes in Nigeria.

In a statement, yesterday by his Special Adviser, Media, Ola Awoniyi, the President of the Senate expressed sadness and outrage that the incident happened while efforts were still being made to rescue those abducted just over a week ago another secondary school in Kagara, Niger State.

Lawan expressed his sympathy for the abducted schoolgirls and urged the authorities at all levels to work together to ensure their immediate rescue.

The President of the Senate reiterated his call on the state authorities to accord priority to securing schools and other locations now seen as soft targets by savage criminals.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: