Real estate firm launches new project, Zylus Court

Real estate company, Zylus Group International in response to the yearnings of its prospective clients has launched a new project called Zylus Court at Shapati along Lekki/Epe expressway.

The project which is still under construction has a completion date of twelve weeks. It will be crafted with the finest architecture and built with quality materials, state of the art equipment and finishing.

Zylus Court consists of 3 Bedroom semi-detached duplex and BQ (semi-finished) It features a game and gym centre, solar street light, CCTV surveillance camera, electricity supply, facility management building, drainage system, interlock pavers road and goes for N29million.

For Oluwatosin Oladunjoye, Group Managing Director, Zylus Group International, the drive behind Zylus Court is to make quality and affordable shelter available with the recruitment of screened contractors and also an avenue for realtors to make money from sales. Aside from buying homes, Oladunjoye said there are also investment opportunities for those looking to make their money work for them.

His words: “We want to ensure that we provide shelter for our clients. In doing this, we also understand that not all our clients will be interested in buying a house or land. So there is the investment part of it that they can take advantage of. You just put in your money and wait for your ROI.”

“In terms of payment plan for Zylus Court, we will make it very flexible for interested buyers. Clients can start with as little as an initial deposit of N3million then spread the balance into six months and twelve months. A six months payment plan attracts no extra cost but a twelve months plan attracts an additional one million naira.

Project Manager, Williams Popoola explained that the structure is at the first-floor slab casting stage three weeks after commencement and will be delivered within twelve weeks.

Lateef Lawal Olaoluwa who is Managing Director, Zylus Homes and Properties believes that what makes Zylus stand out among other real estate companies is integrity.

