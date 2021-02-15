R.E.V.E.A.L.E.D: ‘Some South West Obas collude with herdsmen to kidnap people’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru

VICE Chairman, Senate Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariff, Senator Francis Fadahunsi, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Osun East has raised the alarm that some traditional rulers in the South West cooperate with herdsmen to carry out their evil machinations in the region.

According to him, Kidnapping, rape, Armed Banditry, killings and wanton destruction of properties, all other acts of criminality are carried out by herders who connived with some South West traditional rulers.

The Senator, a retired Customs officer, also lamented the involvement of some traditional rulers in perpetuating crime, saying that insecurity in South West has been on for long.

Answering questions from Journalists on Monday in Abuja on the eviction notice to Fulani herders by some South West governors, the lawmaker stated that “it is foreign Fulanis that are behind kidnapping, but were aided by some Obas who eventually employ them as marabous.

The Senator said: “If a stranger comes to your house, there is a norm, culture. Since the stranger cannot abide by your culture, he becomes an intruder, which is a criminal offence. In the whole Southwest today you cannot do what these animals are doing in the bush.

“What is ravaging the South West now; they are not the Hausa/Fulani people from Nigeria; not the Fulani who have been living with us for the past 100 years. They have not been killing people.

