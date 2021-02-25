Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Two days after the attack on the Abayi police station in Aba, the Abia State government has uncovered plans to attack the Arochukwu correctional centre and police station in Arochukwu council area of the state.

Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, explained that intelligence reports available to government and security agencies in the state indicate that there are plots by some hoodlums to stage an attack on the facilities in the area.

He urged citizens of the state to be vigilant and report suspected movements, especially strange persons to security agencies.

“Intelligence reports available to government and security authorities in the state indicate that there are plots by some hoodlums to stage an attack on the Arochukwu Correctional Centre and a police station in the area.

“Intelligence acquisition of the development is being intensified and appropriate enforcement readied by all relevant security agencies to forestall such attack.”

The Commissioner enjoined residents and visitors to the State to go about their normal businesses as measures have been put in place to ensure their safety.

