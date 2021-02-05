PYU Commissioner lauds Buhari for prioritising youth leadership

Kindly Share This Story:

By Arogbonlo Israel

The Director General, GYB2PYB Youth Support Group and Commissioner, Youth Political Participation, Pan-African Youth Union (PYU), Amb. Oladele John Nihi has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for once again assuring his commitment to youth involvement in politics and leadership.

In a statement made available to newsmen by the President’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adeshina, the President has further assured Nigerian youths of his readiness to support and groom the younger generation to take over the affairs of the country.

“While I will be looking forward to a more robust engagement with young people across the country, I wish to emphasize to you all that in me, you have a MAJOR SUPPORTER. I will offer you my full support to grow in politics, public service, entertainment, entrepreneurship and many other sectors, because I know that the future we envisage as a country cannot happen without our youths,” President Buhari assured.

This is coming few years after His Excellency, President Buhari, assured youth leaders across the country during the signing of the #NotTooYoungToRun Bill into Law in 2018, that power would be handed over to a younger person; as His Excellency pleaded with Nigeria youths for a grace of four more years prior to the 2019 General Elections.

The youths, having offered their support and saw to the emergence of President Buhari in 2019, are thrilled that His Excellency, President Buhari, is committed to fulfilling his promise.

Reacting, Amb. Oladele John Nihi, said he’s optimistic that “the activities of the GYB2PYB Youth Support Group is not garbage”, adding that the group’s primary objective is “to see to the emergence of a young person, and particularly Governor Yahaya Adoza Bello as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

