Prophet I. O. Samuel releases new hit song Ikechuckwu

Popular Abuja Clergy man Prophet I. O.Samuel, who is well known for his accurate prophecies, recently released a brand new single titled “Ikechukwu”.

Following the success of his previous albums, ‘I Testify’ and ‘Restore’, the popular clergy who is blessed with a unique voice is winning souls for the Lord through music and his ministry.

The song ‘Ikechukwu’ is a song that gives hope to believers and also to remind people that God alone has the answer to all things. It’s a song you can’t afford not to include in your playlist.

And I shall Restore second album is now available on Audiomack Utube etc.

As many are now deceived to join cults to make quick ritual wealth Prophet I O Samuel maintains on this viral single ‘IKECHUKWU’ that Ubasinachi power to get wealth is from God and Destiny droped audio and Video on Audiomack Facebook and Yoube download and share.

Listen to the song here

Vanguard News Nigeria

