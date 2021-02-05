Breaking News
Prophet I. O. Samuel releases new hit song Ikechuckwu

Popular Abuja Clergy man Prophet I. O.Samuel, who is well known for his accurate prophecies, recently released a brand new single titled “Ikechukwu”.

Following the success of his previous albums, ‘I Testify’ and ‘Restore’, the popular clergy who is blessed with a unique voice is winning souls for the Lord through music and his ministry.

The song ‘Ikechukwu’ is a song that gives hope to believers and also to remind people that God alone has the answer to all things. It’s a song you can’t afford not to include in your playlist.

And I shall Restore second album is now available on Audiomack Utube etc.

As many are now deceived to join cults to make quick ritual wealth Prophet I O Samuel maintains on this viral single ‘IKECHUKWU’ that Ubasinachi power to get wealth is from God and Destiny droped audio and Video on Audiomack Facebook and Yoube download and share.

