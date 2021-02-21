Breaking News
PRODA Chairman demands resignation of Gbajabiamila, disbandment of probe panel

Gbajabiamila, Lateef JakandeBy Tordue Salem

The Chairman of Projects Development Institute, PRODA, Comrade Daniel Onjeh, has called on the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila to resign.

He also called for the disbandment of a House panel looking into allegations that he (Onjeh), is holding on to offices under false pretenses.

Mr. Onjeh at a press conference in Abuja Sunday, claimed that the Speaker wrongfully demanded for his approval of PRODA projects, that were yet to meet due process requirements.

He also called for the immediate dissolution of a House Committee set up to look into alleged fraudulent acts at the institute.

