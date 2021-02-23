Private depot owners collaborate with NSCDC to check pipeline vandalism

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

The Private Depot of Oil and Gas Marketers Association of Nigeria (PDOGMAN) has in collaboration with the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) inaugurated a security surveillance team in Benin City, Edo state to check incidences of pipeline vandalism across oil installation and oil pipeline routes.

The Assistant Commander, Edo State Command of the NSCDC, Emmanuel Ojile who represented the Edo State Commander of NSCDC, assured that the command has what it takes to protect all federal government’s critical assets and infrastructure in Edo State and the country in general, adding that it has Divisional Officers in all the eighteen local government areas of the state that can be called upon in case of any emergency.

He said: “We have a core mandate to protect all federal government assets and infrastructure across the country.

READ ALSO: NSCDC rescues Abia girl chained on the neck by mother

“We are happy to be part of this success story that the Edo State branch of PDOGMAN is being inaugurated today. We have the capability to interface and protect, even at the state headquarters, we are available for you to work with”, he assured.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the National Secretary of PDOGMAN, Mr. Fred Ufuah said the inauguration of the joint security surveillance team was made possible because of the MoU the body entered into with NSCDC which spelt out all the legal requirements of the operation which he said is for three years in the first instance.

According to Ufuah, “we signed an MoU, a legal document with them to collaborate in the security activity.

“The legal document was signed in July last year and it has three years tenure which is subject to renewal based on the performance of the officers in the job.

“Before the signing of the MoU, our officers went through lectures and training from the NSCDC command”.

While reminding the team members that the Benin NNPC petroleum products Depot became moribund because of pipeline vandalisation, Ufuah urged them to hand over to the officials of NSCDC anyone caught vandalising petroleum pipelines or any other oil installation.

Edo State Coordinator of PDOGMAN, Endurance Enaluna promised to work with the team and ensure the confidence reposed in them is not betrayed.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: