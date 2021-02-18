Prisons boss pledges support for education of staff children

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

Acting Controller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service NCoS, Mr John Mrabure has assured personnel of the Service of greater commitment to their welfare and the educational well-being of their children.

Mrabure spoke on Thursday at the foundation laying of a one storey block of 13 classrooms at the Correctional Service Staff School, Abuja.

He lauded the efforts of the Nigeria Correctional Officers Wives Association NICOWA and charged state Commands of the Service to replicate such developments in their various areas of responsibility.

” Suffice to say that the benefits of what we are here to do today, far outweigh every element of cost put into it. The current number of students and pupils in this school, clearly attests to the quality and sustainability of this educational institution.

READ ALSO:

“Permit me at this juncture, to charge the leadership of NICOWA to continue on this glorious path and never to relent in sustaining this prosperous venture. We look forward to many of such breakthroughs, not only here in the National headquarters but also in our various commands”.

Earlier, NICOWA President, Mrs Beauty Mrabure said the association has commenced efforts to secure approval from the relevant bodies for a WAEC and NECO centre in the school.

“From the progress made so far, we are very optimistic that our students will write their Senior Secondary School Examination in the school by next year”, she stated.

Kindly Share This Story: